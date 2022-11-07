Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP says fed economic statement is more of the same

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis made his disappointment clear concerning the recently-released NDP-Liberal coalition’s fall economic statement.

Vis – who is the Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth – said the federal government is “out-of-touch” with working Canadians and small businesses.

“Rather than taking this opportunity to rein in spending and reduce the tax burden, the Costly Coalition is pouring more fuel on the inflationary fire,” he wrote in a statement released Nov. 3. “Everything is becoming more expensive, and I had hoped to see real measures in the Fall Economic Statement to address the inflationary crisis, labour shortages and supply chain issues. Unfortunately, today’s statement offered only recycled promises from Budget 2022.”

Vis said in his riding and across Canada, residents struggle to keep up with inflation for essentials such as groceries and gas.

“Small businesses, who, on average, are $145,000 in debt due to the pandemic, simply cannot keep up with the rising cost of doing business. They wanted relief, but instead, they got higher taxes, more spending, and higher inflation.”

