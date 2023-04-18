Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad VIs speaks at Sasquatch Days in Harrison Hot Springs in this 2022 picture. Vis helped secure $13 million in funding for infrastructure projects in the MIssion-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding. (File Photo)

MP Brad Vis announces $13 million in local infrastructure funding

‘Funding for critical services’ a major victory, Vis stated

Communities across the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding will receive $13 million from the federal government.

MP Brad Vis announced on Monday (April 17) that the communities of Cache Creek, Harrison Hot Springs and Lytton would receive funding through the Canada Community Building Fund.

The Village of Cache Creek will receive more than $2 million toward wastewater treatment plant improvements. Harrison Hot Springs will get the lion’s share of the funding at $6 million, to be dedicated to waterfront infrastructure upgrades. Lytton will receive $5 million toward rebuilding efforts, focusing on the drinking water distribution system and other long-term infrastructure work.

RELATED: B.C. funds first steps of Lytton rebuild, restoring village records

READ ALSO: Study suggests parking demand on Harrison waterfront to nearly double

“I am focused on securing Ottawa funding for investments needed here at home,” Vis stated. “It was fundamental that we obtain funding to upgrade infrastructure to improve drinking water and wastewater systems, mitigate flooding and bolster public health and safety. With over $13 million in new funding, we will build safer, stronger communities.”

