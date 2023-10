Cameron James Rose, 59, is wanted by Barriere RCMP for assault and assault by choking. (Photo submitted by: RCMP)

Oct 20, 2023 – 1:41 p.m.

RCMP in Barriere are seeking the whereabouts of a local man wanted for violent offences.

Cameron James Rose, 59, is wanted on unendorsed warrants for assault and assault by choking.

Description:

5’9″ tall

181 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

If anyone knows anything about Rose’s location, they’re asked to contact Cpl. Kyle Camalush of Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.