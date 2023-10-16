2023 home renovation Q+A: Sliding patio door questions answered!

Ecoline Windows and Doors offers service across BC, including here in Ashcroft. For more information and a free quote, call 778-400-2063 or visit ecolinewindows.ca.

Sliding patio doors, also known as patio glass doors, are a popular choice among homeowners because they provide a seamless connection between the interior of your home and your outdoor space. Typically made of large glass panels that slide horizontally on a track, they allow easy access to your patio or backyard and bring in abundant natural light.

What door materials are available, and how do they differ?

Vinyl: Vinyl patio doors are cost-effective and lightweight. They can mimic the appearance of materials like aluminum or wood. Vinyl is known for its durability, as it doesn’t rot or flake, hence being the number one option among homeowners as of today.

Vinyl patio doors are cost-effective and lightweight. They can mimic the appearance of materials like aluminum or wood. Vinyl is known for its durability, as it doesn’t rot or flake, hence being the number one option among homeowners as of today. Wood: Wooden patio doors offer a classic and natural look. They do require periodic maintenance, such as staining or painting, but are known for their longevity and ability to withstand minor damage.

Wooden patio doors offer a classic and natural look. They do require periodic maintenance, such as staining or painting, but are known for their longevity and ability to withstand minor damage. Fibreglass: Fiberglass patio doors are low-maintenance and provide excellent energy efficiency. They can withstand extreme weather conditions and offer long-lasting durability, but are less affordable than vinyl doors.

What patio door styles are available?

Each door style suits different practical needs and design preferences:

French Patio Doors: Two doors on hinges that open from the middle, creating a wide, unobstructed space when fully open. They can be opened inwards or outwards.

Sliding Patio Doors: Sliding patio doors typically have two or three panels that slide horizontally, with one panel remaining in place. They are space-efficient and provide an unobstructed view of the outdoors.

Bifold Patio Doors: Bifold patio doors feature a folding design that allows you to open up a large wall completely, connecting your indoor and outdoor spaces.

What security features are available for sliding patio doors?

Key Locks: Key locks can be installed on sliding doors to provide standard security. These should be installed by a professional.

Key locks can be installed on sliding doors to provide standard security. These should be installed by a professional. Security Bars: Security bars can be used horizontally to prevent the door from being forced open. They are easy to set up when not in use.

Which patio doors are most energy-efficient?

When looking for eco windows and doors, be sure to purchase products that are double- or triple-pane. It’s not just the extra glass that improves energy efficiency — gas is inserted between the panes for even better insulation against outside temperatures. Ecoline Windows and Doors are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility with everything from the insulated glass unit fabrication to PVC profile bending to painting, all under one roof.

Look for NFRC certification, NAFS-11 testing and the ENERGY STAR rating to ensure your glass patio doors meet the high quality standards required for optimal energy efficiency.

What’s the difference between patio doors and garden doors?

The choice between patio doors and garden doors depends on your preferences:

Patio Doors: These provide more natural light, are low maintenance, and offer excellent energy efficiency.

Garden Doors: Garden doors can be opened to their full width and offer a wide variety of customization options including colours, frame finishes, materials and styles. Garden doors also provide increased security.

How much do sliding patio doors typically cost, and what factors affect the price?

The cost of sliding patio doors varies depending on factors such as location, size, materials, and additional features like locks and glazing. Prices vary, so it’s essential to consult with a local manufacturer to get an accurate quote.

What is the patio door installation process like?

Ecoline Windows and Doors follows Canadian Standards Association (CSA) Guidelines and local building codes for patio door installations.

Exterior inspection: Ecoline Windows experts inspect you home’s exterior surrounding the patio door, looking for cracks so they know where to be extra cautious when removing the old door, and what must be repaired before installation.

Interior preparation: Installers will cover your floor to protect it from dust and debris. Next, they’ll remove blinds and casing, and measure the rough opening again to ensure the new patio door is a perfect fit.

Removal: The old patio door is removed. The installers will then inspect the opening for damaged or rotten wood, and make any necessary repairs.

Preparation: Installers will prepare the rough opening with a waterproof skin and other features to protect your home from water damage.

Installation: The new patio door is installed, levelled and fastened in place. Installers then cover visible screws, fill gaps around the door with foam insulation, and install the new casing. The exterior will then be sealed with caulking.

Clean up: Ecoline Installers always leave your home tidy, clearing away all leftover materials and tools so you’re ready to enjoy your new patio door!

How should I maintain sliding patio doors for long-lasting performance?

Clean tracks to prevent rust and grime buildup, which can affect door operation. Use a vacuum cleaner and, if necessary, an old toothbrush with a cleaning solution. Apply lubricant to the tracks to prevent future rust. Regularly clean glass with a soft, clean cloth and a mild, soapy water solution.

Install patio doors in Ashcroft, BC

Ecoline Windows and Doors offers service across BC, including here in Ashcroft. For more information and a free quote, call 778-400-2063 or visit https://www.ecolinewindows.ca.

Home ImprovementImpress Branded ContentRenovations