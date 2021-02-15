Bianca Amor, owner of Bianca Amors Liquidation Centre, makes generous contribution to United Way to help in the fight against COVID!

Bianca Amor, owner of Bianca Amors Liquidation Centre, makes generous contribution to United Way to help in the fight against COVID!

Local liquidation store says ‘Thank you!’ with $300,000 PPE gift to United Way

Funds will be distributed to United Way offices throughout the West Coast!

How do you say ‘Thank you!’ and show your support in this unprecedented time?

For Bianca Amor, founder of Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre, you make a $300,000 donation of personal protective equipment to the United Way!

And just what does $300,000 in PPE looks like? The generous donation includes:

  • 1 million masks (700,000 three-ply and 300,000 KN95)
  • 70,000 face shields for adults and children
  • 50,000 disposable aprons
  • 30,000 8-oz bottles of hand sanitizer

To be distributed among the United Way offices throughout the B.C. Lower Mainland and into the BC Interior, Central Alberta and beyond, with fundraising efforts greatly impacted by the pandemic, Amor’s support couldn’t have come at a better time!

The personal protective equipment and sanitizers will be allocated to schools, food hubs, seniors’ centres, First Nations communities, community programming that supports mental health and well-being, and agencies that distribute to individuals facing barriers accessing PPE. Allowing these crucial services to continue their operations provides individuals access to them, as needed.

“The main goal is to get COVID cases under control as quickly as possible – then life and business can return to normal,” Amor notes. “If we can help reduce the risk of spreading COVID or reduce the risk of people catching it, we’re happy to help.”

And her support doesn’t stop there! A further $100,000 donation of PPE to United Way Winnipeg in December underscores Amor’s ongoing commitment to supporting the health and well-being of Canadians during these difficult times.

Having expanded the Liquidation Supercentre to 11 locations across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Amor is committed to supporting the local communities, staff and customers.

Throughout the pandemic, the stores have incorporated an array of safety protocols, such as one-way aisles and plastic shields at the till.

In a bid to encourage others to support efforts in preventing the spread of COVID, Amor notes: “we’re not alone – we’re all in this fight together!”

To learn more, visit Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre to find the location nearest you.

With 11 locations, The Liquidation Supercentres can be found in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba!

With 11 locations, The Liquidation Supercentres can be found in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba!

Donation

Just Posted

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Vernon and Kamloops deaths reported, with additional outbreaks in these communities

Plan of the modular home housing development in Cache Creek at the top of Stage Road, which should address some of the community’s housing challenges. (Photo credit: TRUE Consulting)
Cache Creek housing assessment highlights several challenges

Lack of rental housing and smaller homes for seniors identified as issues

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Most Read