Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

In just a few hours, a group of inspiring girls and women will become new ambassadors for British Columbia when the 2018 Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC winners are crowned.
The grand finale showcase for the 16th annual pageant gets underway tonight (July 2) at 6:30 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.
Black Press is media sponsor.
Unlike traditional pageants, Miss BC does not focus on physical beauty — there are no age, weight or height restrictions to enter. Contestants are encouraged to give back to their communities through volunteer work, and to be role models for young people.
@hellozanagrace is talking to the #missbc2018 #contestants about all the amazing #volunteering our #missbccontestants are already doing, and discussing their plans for after the #missbcpageant. Our goal is to educate women to achieve their dreams and have a positive impact on the world, and you don’t need a title to do that! #pageantweekend #bethechange #amazing
Tonight’s grand finale is the culmination of a series of workshops where contestants learned leadership skills, modelling techniques, healthy living tips and more.
Follow your local Black Press publication for live coverage of the finals.
See a full list of contestants here.
READ MORE: Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?
READ MORE: Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards
miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter