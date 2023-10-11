A review of the federal legislation that paved the way for the legal recreational use and sale of cannabis says companies in the legal market report struggling to realize profits and maintain financial viability. A young cannabis plant is shown in Fenwick, Ont., Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

A review of the federal legislation that paved the way for the legal recreational use and sale of cannabis says companies in the legal market report struggling to realize profits and maintain financial viability. A young cannabis plant is shown in Fenwick, Ont., Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Cannabis profits hard to come by, review of Cannabis Act finds

Federal report says public health experts remain supportive of precautionary approach

A review of the federal legislation that paved the way for the legal recreational use and sale of cannabis says companies in the legal market report struggling to realize profits and maintain financial viability.

Retailers cite the burden of taxes, markups, fees, and regulatory compliance costs as barriers to the industry’s viability, which they say is a necessary precondition to maintaining a safe and legal source of supply and to combat the illicit market.

The statutory review was launched by the federal government last year to analyze the Cannabis Act, which in 2018 set purchase and possession limits at 30 grams of dried pot or the equivalent, restricted youth access to marijuana and established safety requirements for growing, selling and transporting the substance.

The report says public health experts remain supportive of the legislation’s precautionary approach, including THC limits for edible cannabis products and restrictions on promotion, while some suggest considering stricter age limits on who can possess, distribute and buy cannabis.

While the panel that conducted the review says it heard progress has been made on deterring criminal activity and displacing the illicit market, many public safety stakeholders remain concerned about unauthorized retail stores and illegal online channels.

Panellists heard varying viewpoints on whether consumer demand was being met, with consumers still seeking products unavailable in the legal market such as higher-potency edibles, along with limited access in some rural and remote regions.

READ ALSO: First Nations group calls for changes to Cannabis Act

READ ALSO: 10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

cannabis

Previous story
TD mobile mortgage specialists file class action suit
Next story
War crimes research spotlight intensifies in wake of Hunka scandal

Just Posted

A logging truck crosses the Horsefly River bridge at Horsefly Oct.6. On Saturday, Oct. 14 an open house is taking place to discuss concerns around logging in the area. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly, Quesnel Lake-area logging topic of discussion at upcoming open house

Overview of the village of Wells. (Image by Friends of Responsible Economic Development in Wells)
Province gives environmental assessment green light for Wells gold mine

College of New Caledonia and its faculty association are still negotiating, but job action has ensued on the part of FACNC.
CNC classes unaffected as job action gets underway at six campuses

Volunteers with The Equality Project take a break from preparing Christmas Day 2022 lunch at the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Cache Creek’s Equality Project rises again after spring floods