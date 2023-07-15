Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta. The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found in an area between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako-Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta. The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found in an area between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako-Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**

N.W.T. confirms anthrax outbreak in Slave River Lowlands bison

Parks Canada says the public safety risk is very low

The Northwest Territories government is confirming an anthrax outbreak among the Slave River Lowlands bison population.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution.

This week, it says the outbreak has been confirmed by laboratory testing and a total of 28 carcasses have been found.

It says all carcasses are being treated as anthrax cases.

Parks Canada says two cases were confirmed along a 10-kilometre stretch of Highway 5 in Wood Buffalo National Park.

It says a total of nine carcasses have been observed.

Parks Canada says the public safety risk is very low. It is extremely rare for humans to contract anthrax but they can from direct contact with dead bison.

Parks Canada is putting a traffic control area in place where stopping is prohibited and public access areas are closed.

An incident management team is working to detect and dispose of the infected bison and treating soil to prevent the spread of anthrax spores.

The Canadian Press

