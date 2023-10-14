Palestinians leave their houses following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Palestinians leave their houses following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Plan for Canadians to leave Gaza via Egyptian border crossing cancelled

The message also advised people to stay away from the area and wait for further updates

The Israeli Foreign Ministry says in a message sent to western embassies that a plan to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza through a border crossing into Egypt has been called off.

A Global Affairs Canada official said Friday that Canadians in Gaza might be able to use the crossing to escape the territory during a short window of time today.

However, Julie Sunday, Canada’s top official for consular services, cautioned that there was no guarantee the plan would come to fruition.

The message from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, seen by The Canadian Press, stated that “the passage that was planned for today … is cancelled.”

The message also advised people to stay away from the area and wait for further updates.

Officials said Friday that 150 people with a connection to Canada, including Canadian citizens, their foreign relatives and possibly permanent residents, are inside the Gaza Strip.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Violence fuels growing tensions in the occupied West Bank

Breaking NewsGaza Israel

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire-ravaged N.W.T. hamlet asks for independent inquiry as it looks to rebuild
Next story
Health ministers wrap up P.E.I. meetings with a plan to grow the health workforce

Just Posted

Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)
Interior Health confirms active case of tuberculosis in Central Okanagan

Sam Zirnhelt of Zirnhelt Timber Frames in Williams Lake is president of B.C. Log and Timber Building Industry Association. The association has been closely involved with the province as it looks to expand the province’s value-added timber industry. (Black Press photo)
BC announces accelerator tables for value-added timber

Aerial view of the proposed new Highway 97 crossing at the Dairy Queen (building at bottom centre), as well as two additional crossings of Cache Creek further upstream (at Quartz Road and at the Cache Creek Motor Inn). (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
B.C. to build new flood-proof bridge on Highway 97 in Cache Creek

The Wiegele Family owners of Mike Wiegele Heli Ski Resort in Blue River. Mike, young grandson Charlie in front of this grandfather, Bonnie, and Michelle. (Photo submitted by: Michelle Wiegele)
Blue River’s famed Mike Wiegele Heli Ski Resort sells to Denver company