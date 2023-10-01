RCMP in Manitoba say five dead after being ejected during SUV rollover

None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, police say

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Five people have died in a crash in western Manitoba.

RCMP say they responded along with local firefighters and EMS at 5 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 83, about 19 kilometres south of Swan River, Man.

The Mounties issued a news release saying an SUV, with five occupants, was travelling northbound when it entered the ditch and rolled into a field.

The release says the three men and two women, who ranged in age from 25 to 42, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation is continuing.

