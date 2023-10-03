Speeches underway to elect next House Speaker in historic mid-session election

Candidates include Conservative, Liberal and NDP MPs, as well as Green Party Leader Elizabeth May

Anthony Rota leaves the speakers entrance of West Block after announcing his resignation as Speaker of House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Speeches are underway by the seven members of Parliament who are running to become the next House of Commons Speaker.

Liberal MP Sean Casey kicked off the speeches by saying he would restore public confidence in the House, which he says needs a reset when it comes to decorum.

Nova Scotia Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont says it’s important for him to protect the right of MPs to speak in the House, and that his calm French-Canadian demeanor is right for the job.

Candidates include Conservative, Liberal and NDP MPs, as well as Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, and their speeches began this morning shortly after Liberal MPs gathered for an early caucus meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the vote.

Anthony Rota stepped down from the Speaker role a week ago amid international controversy over his actions during a recent visit by Ukraine’s president.

Rota invited a veteran who served in a Nazi unit in the Second World War to the House of Commons chamber, and asked parliamentarians and dignitaries to applaud the man as a hero.

The Canadian Press

federal government