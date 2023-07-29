Canada’s 4 X100-metre relay team (left to right) Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse celebrate their bronze medal win during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, Aug.6, 2021. The Canadian men’s 4x100-metre relay will get their upgraded Olympic silver medals today at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s 4 X100-metre relay team (left to right) Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse celebrate their bronze medal win during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, Aug.6, 2021. The Canadian men’s 4x100-metre relay will get their upgraded Olympic silver medals today at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian men’s relay team to receive silver medals in reallocation ceremony

Official upgrade came in May 2022 after the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation

The Canadian men’s 4×100-metre relay team will receive their Olympic silver medals Saturday (July 29) at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.

The group of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake had initially earned bronze in the event at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

However, an official upgrade came in May 2022 following the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.

De Grasse — a six-time Olympic medallist and the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 — failed to qualify for the 100 final on Friday and Brown won his fifth straight national title.

Damian Warner is competing in the men’s 110 hurdles final after failing to qualify for the 400 on Friday.

Warner is competing in individual events at the national trials instead of the decathlon, where he is the reigning Olympic champion.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SportsTrack and field

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup
Next story
Canada’s Liendo breaks own record, wins silver in men’s 100-metre butterfly

Just Posted

A section of parking lot behind the Cache Creek fire hall was washed away during the May flooding. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek cleanup continues as village gets more funding for flood planning

Makenna Laskey (centre in baseball cap), Lynden Laskey, and Michaela Aie with some happy customers at their lemonade stand on Elm Street in Ashcroft on July 23. They’ll be back on Friday, July 28, with proceeds from both days’ sales going to aid those who lost their homes in the fire in North Ashcroft on July 16. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Beat the heat with cool treats in Ashcroft for a great cause

Venta Rutauskas, left, and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor were helping to put the pieces together as part of an Orange Shirt Day special project. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quilts for Cariboo Chilcotin survivors an Orange Shirt Day team effort

The Branch Road and Townsend Creek wildfires are now classified as Being Held. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)
Firefighters contain two key Quesnel forest fires