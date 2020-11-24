Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)

1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

The BC SPCA is issuing a stern warning after two cats were injured – one fatally – in an attempted home neutering earlier this month.

According to Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop, the two brothers were brought in with “horrific” wounds after someone had tried to use elastic bands to remove both cats’ genitals.

One of the cats died of its injuries, while the surviving cat – now named Geiger – required surgery.

Despite horrific pain, Dunlop said that Geiger was “always purring and ready for any attention from a human.” He is now in his forever home.

This is the third home neuter known to the branch in just two weeks time.

“We’d like to remind the public that this is a surgery that can only be done by a specialist,” Dunlop said, adding that spaying and neutering costs are small when compared to other costs of pet care, such as for food through the pet’s lifetime.

Low-cost spay and neuter programs are available in B.C.

