One man died after his truck went into Harrison Lake at Green Point Day Use Area on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Sara Spaeti/ Facebook)

One man died after his truck went into Harrison Lake at Green Point Day Use Area on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Sara Spaeti/ Facebook)

1 man dead after truck goes into B.C. lake on New Year’s Eve day

‘Witnesses described seeing the truck enter the water and disappear quickly below the surface’: RCMP

One man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving plunged into Harrison Lake on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Dec. 31 at the boat launch at Green Point Day Use Area.

“Witnesses described seeing the truck enter the water and disappear quickly below the surface,” Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP stated in a press release.

READ MORE: RCMP dive team called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake at Green Point Boat Launch

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency crews including Agassiz Fire Department, RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

When Harrison firefighters arrived on scene, they reported that the vehicle was “not visible” from the shore. They said bystanders witnessed the vehicle go into the water and did not see anyone come out.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the removal of the truck from the frigid waters

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the man who perished in this tragic incident,” Sargent said.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHarrison Hot SpringsHarrison Lake

Previous story
Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen missing
Next story
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Just Posted

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
New year, new rules: Some of the new laws in Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2023

Swimmers get ready to take the plunge New Year’s Day, 2023, along the shores of beautiful Tatlayoko Lake. Pictured are: Meshach Emke (from left), Kelly Emke and Gideon Emke, Peter Shaughnessy, Sandra McGirr, Sabina Harris, and Roy Paul. (Roma Shaughnessy photo)
Chilcotin swimmers take the plunge into Tatlayoko Lake to mark a new year

The first baby of 2023 was born in Abbotsford. In the Okanagan, the first tyke was born in Penticton, and in the Interior Health region, the first baby was delivered in Cranbrook. (Black Press - file photo)
Interior Health region’s first baby born in Cranbrook