1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver

A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)
A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)

One person has died after a tree fell onto a vehicle roof in south Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).

The incident happened westbound on Marine Way and River District Crossing during rush hour, or around 5:30 p.m.

According to a witness, the sole occupant of a green Honda car with an Alberta licence plate died at the scene.

A second vehicle was also damaged, but both occupants in the white crossover were not injured.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SCIENCE: What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?
Next story
Alberta’s Kenney urges party to back him or risk division, election loss

Just Posted

(from l) New Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during ‘A Murder is Announced’ in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) (from l) Marina Papais, new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during a dramatic moment in <em>A Murder is Announced</em> in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek’s Gareth Smart is new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner

The B.C. government is crowd-sourcing pictures and locations like this one of debris from the November flooding in southern Interior waterways. (Ministry of Environment)
B.C. deploys helicopters to extract debris from flood-struck rivers

TNRD board of directors (Thompson-Nicola Regional District)
TNRD making “strong progress” on financial audit action items

Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RECOVERED: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck is back home, some tools missing