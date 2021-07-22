RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

Over $13,000 has been raised for the family on GoFundMe

One-year old RosieMay Fitchett was allegedly attacked by a dog at a Nakusp beach on July 15.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs.

The family was at the beach for their weekly picnic and RosieMay was in her mom’s arms when a dog on a long, retractable leash bit her face.

She was rushed to the local hospital and then sent to Kelowna.

So far, she has had one reconstructive surgery, one plastic surgery and a blood transfusion.

An update to the page on July 21, states there is a chance RosieMay will have to be transferred to the BC Children’s Hospital.

RosieMay’s first birthday passed while she was in the hospital.

As of July 22, most than $13,000 has been donated to the family through the GoFundMe page.

The Arrow Lakes News is in touch with the family and has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.

READ MORE: Edgewood evacuated due to Michaud Creek wildfire

 

@ArrowLakesNews
editor@arrowlakesnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

dog attackNakusp

 

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

Previous story
Clinton’s Blue Wranglers stage benefit concert for Lytton
Next story
Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees now open in Kamloops

Just Posted

Fire sweeps through the town of Lytton on June 30, 2021. (Photo credit: Jack Zimmerman)
Evacuation order issued for 169 properties in and around Spences Bridge

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has opened a resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees at Northills Mall in Kamloops. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees now open in Kamloops

The Kanaka Bar Indian Band has a bold plan to assist those displaced by the fire in Lytton on June 30. (Photo credit: Kanaka Bar Band)
Kanaka Bar band proposes bold plan to help accommodate Lytton evacuees

The Tremont Creek wildfire on a hillside above the Thompson River west of Walhachin, pictured from McAbee near Highway 1 on July 18. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)
Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft now at 10,916 hectares