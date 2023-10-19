(Black Press Files)

100 Mile RCMP investigating several break and enter incidents

RCMP are also looking for the owner of lady’s smartwatch found in Centennial Park

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 72 calls for service last week.

On Oct. 11, 2023, RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a residence under construction on the 100 block of Forest Ridge Road. Sometime between 5 p.m. the day previous and 8 a.m., the residence was entered where various building supplies and tools were taken.

On Oct. 12, 2023, RCMP received a report of a theft from a vehicle that was parked on the 700 block of Exeter Station Road. Sometime over the last few days, a motorhome on the property was entered through breaking a side window. It is not known at this time what was taken.

On Oct. 13, 2023, RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 8000 block of Cottonwood Bay Road.

Sometime between Oct. 3 and the time of the report, a red 2004 Ford F350 with BC license plate SS7247 was taken from the owner’s property. This vehicle is still outstanding.

On Oct. 13, 2023, a lady’s smartwatch was found in Centennial Park and turned over to the RCMP. If you are the owner and can identify the watch please call the RCMP.

On Oct. 15, 2023, RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a garage at a residence located on the 4000 block of Cariboo Drive. Sometime the night previous, the garage was entered and rummaged through. It is not known if anything was taken.

