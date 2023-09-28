100 Mile RCMP report: One dead in head-on Highway 97 collision

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 85 calls for service during this last week.

On September 23, 2023, RCMP were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 24 near Lac Des Roche. RCMP attended and observed two vehicles with extensive damage.

It was determined that a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 24 and was slowing to turn into the rest stop site. A vehicle also travelling east collided into the rear of the first vehicle, which caused extensive damage to both vehicles as well as minor injury to the driver of the second vehicle.

On September 23, 2023, shortly after 7 a.m., RCMP were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Ainsworth Road just south of 100 Mile House. RCMP, emergency medical personnel including Air Ambulance, and 100 Mile Fire Rescue attended the incident, where it was found that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision.

It is believed an SUV that was travelling south on the highway crossed the center line and collided with a northbound pickup truck that was towing a toy hauler trailer. Two occupants who were inside SUV were injured, with the male driver being trapped inside.

100 Mile Fire Rescue extracted the driver from the SUV and that person was taken to 100 Mile House Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The female passenger was admitted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two occupants in the other vehicle were not injured.

The deceased male was identified as a 21-year-old man from Alberta. BC Coroners Service attended and with the RCMP are continuing the investigation. The name of the deceased male will not be released at this time.

The highway was closed in both directions while a scene investigation was completed.

On September 24, 2023, shortly after 7 p.m., RCMP received a report of a vehicle that was associated with shots being fired on the 5000 block of Dawson Road near 103 Mile House. A resident in the area reported seeing a white short box Chevrolet truck and then hearing 10 to 12 shots being fired from the vehicle in the direction of a privately owned field.

RCMP attended and located .22 caliber shell casings. No animals were located in the field. BC Conservation Service was advised of the incident.

On September 25, 2023, RCMP were called to reports of several BC Hydro wires down due to windy conditions and trees falling on lines. RCMP attended to the 4000 block of Timothy Lake Road where a tree had fallen on a power line and started a fire. Lac La Hache Fire Dept attended and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to any structures. The road was closed in both directions until the fire was extinguished.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or any others, please call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

100 Mile HouseRCMP