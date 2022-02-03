Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,518 new cases in B.C. Thursday

Hospital patients holding stable as fifth wave declines

B.C. public health teams reported another 1,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 13 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 985 people with active COVID-19 infections in B.C. hospitals as of Feb. 3, down three in the past 24 hours, with 145 of them in intensive care, up from 136.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Trinity Care Centre and Gillis House (Interior Health), for a total of 56 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

The province’s vaccination effort continues, with more than 90 per cent of eligible adults having received a second dose and more than 50 per cent having a third booster shot.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Feb. 3:

• 424 new cases in Fraser Health, 10,057 active

• 217 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 5,024 active

• 431 new cases in Interior Health, 7,759 active

• 227 new cases in Northern Health, 1,153 active

• 217 new cases in Island Health, 1,544

• two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 17 active

