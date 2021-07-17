A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool. (Contributed/Black Press Media)

A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool. (Contributed/Black Press Media)

13-year-old boy dead after found unconscious in Montreal public pool

Police pulled the teenager out of the water in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood

A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool.

An emergency call was placed around 4 a.m. that a young person had been found unconscious at a pool in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

Montreal police pulled the teenager out of the water.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was declared dead shortly afterward.

The coroner’s office has taken over the investigation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Montreal

Previous story
Police officer, wife launching complaint for ‘driving while Black’ stop by RCMP
Next story
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for vigil for Kelowna crane collapse victims

Just Posted

The Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft has now grown to 2,100 hectares. (Photo credit: Tyler Fitzpatrick)
Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft now at 2,100 hectares

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)
Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

Clinton’s 20-unit supportive housing facility. (Robin Fennell photo - submitted) Clinton’s 20-unit supportive housing facility. (Robin Fennell photo - submitted)
Clinton supportive housing facility on schedule

A helicopter was seen flying over the Clearwater River with a bucket July 14, the skies very smoky. (Stephanie Hagenaars / Clearwater Times)
Call a state of emergency over wildfires, Clearwater officials urge B.C. government