(Black Press file photo)

$136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

The announcement was made at the BC Transit yard in Langford on Friday morning

The federal government announced that more than $136 million in joint funding will be coming to the province for five transit projects across B.C.

The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Patty Hadju, made the announcement at the BC Transit yard in Langford Friday morning.

The funding is to help BC Transit add new buses to its fleet, refurbish existing ones, introduce on-board cashless fare and GPS tracking technologies and build new transit shelters.

It will also go towards the purchase of generators for transit facilities in Whistler, Kamloops and Nanaimo so service can continue during power failures.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal fall update expected to offer more support for struggling news industry
Next story
U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

Just Posted

Protected bighorn sheep killed near Spences Bridge

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Learn how to Restart a Heart and possibly save a life

Community paramedica teach how to perform CPR and use AEDs

Local News Briefs: Recycling info sessions coming soon

Plus news about the Santa Claus parade, a Christmas sale, giving pests the cold shoulder, and more.

Speed limits reduced on 570km of B.C. highways

Highway 1 from Savona to Tobiano among sections that have seen the speed limit decreased

The Rundown: Clinton News

Get your tickets now for the David Stoddart School PAC Dinner and Auction on Nov. 17.

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. to fund gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people

Roughly 100 people in B.C. travel each year out of province for lower surgeries

U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

First vacation in three years came a month after blood cancer diagnosis

Federal fall update expected to offer more support for struggling news industry

Ottawa committed $50 million over five years for local journalism in ‘underserved communities’ last budget

UK’s May appeals to public on Brexit, braces for more blows

British Prime Minister Theresa May answered questions from callers on a radio phone-in, the day after she vowed to stay in office

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

$136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

The announcement was made at the BC Transit yard in Langford on Friday morning

Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees

Plaque installed in Prince Rupert to honour the memory of Shotaro Shimizu

Two B.C. police officers, held in Cuba for months, cleared of sex assault allegations

Port Moody Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Const. Mark Simms have been in Cuba since March

Most Read