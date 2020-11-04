15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

There are an additional 15 COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health since yesterday, bringing the total in the health region since the start of the pandemic to 803.

There are 102 cases active and in isolation.

Currently, no one is in hospital.

Interior Health is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at Village at Mill Creek long-term care home in Kelowna after two staff members tested positive.

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna, after seven people who attended a multi-household rental event between Oct. 23 to 26 tested positive for COVID-19.

A third case of the virus at Kelowna Secondary School was also confirmed on Tuesday evening. This comes after the first COVID-19 case at the school was confirmed on Oct. 25. One day later, the second case at the school was confirmed. The school district described them as unrelated.

In B.C., public health officials have added another 335 positive tests and diagnoses of COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total active in B.C. to 3,120, along with 7,133 people who are under active public health monitoring after exposure to known cases of the novel coronavirus. There are currently 92 people in hospital, 25 in intensive care, a key indicator that has begun rising as case counts stay high. There has been one more COVID-19 related death, for a total of 273 deaths since the pandemic took hold in B.C.

