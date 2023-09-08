Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment. Police say it happened sometime over the 2023 Labour Day weekend. (Prince George RCMP)

$1M worth of equipment damaged in Prince George logging-site arson: RCMP

Employees found 3 machines burned beyond repair

Police say when employees returned to the site Tuesday (Sept. 5) after the long weekend, they found three of their machines burned beyond repair. They had last been at the site on the Mackenzie Lookout Forest Service Road on the Friday before.

Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said the area where the machines are stores is “fairly remote and not visibly” from the forest service road.

RCMP is now looking to speak with anyone who was in the area over the weekend and “may have noticed some unusual activity or anything suspicious.” People are asked to contact Prince George RCMP’s non-emergency line a 250-561-3300.

