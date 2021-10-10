(File photo)

2 Alberta students dead, 3 in serious condition after single-vehicle car crash

RCMP continue to investigate fatal collision that took place October 8

A single-vehicle collision has left two dead on Friday (Oct. 8) night.

The crash happened at Highway 814 and Township Road 475, north of Wetaskiwin.

All five people in the vehicle were Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools students. The remaining three students were taken by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton-area hospital in serious but stable condition.

On Saturday, the school district released a statement on their website about the accident and confirmed that the two people who died were Grade 12 students at Wetaskiwin Composite High School.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community,” the district said.

“This loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school division, especially for our students. We are saddened by the loss of two students to our community and our condolences go out to our impacted families.”

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is still ongoing. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

More to come…


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
