The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway

The two men evaded police after stealing a car in Kelowna and abandoning it in Midway

Midway RCMP arrested two suspects allegedly connected to an abandoned stolen car that was the subject of a police chase.

Two men reportedly stole a vehicle in Kelowna on July 21. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it headed towards Midway.

The vehicle was found near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

In an earlier release RCMP asked Midway residents to watch for anyone who might have been involved.

READ MORE: 2 suspects at large after stealing vehicle in Kelowna, fleeing police en route to Midway

@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NewsRCMP

Previous story
B.C.’s Indigenous relations minister ‘honoured’ to assume attorney general role
Next story
Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

Just Posted

BC Wildfire initial attack crews establish hose moving upwards along a steep slope. (BC Wildfire)
Nohomin Creek wildfire grows to 2,220 hectares, crews work to save heritage park

Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Crews fighting Nohomin Creek fire near Lytton prepping for incoming hot stretch

(B.C. Wildfire Service/Screenshot)
Wildfire between Merritt and Spences Bridge ‘moving at moderate rate’

The Ashcroft emergency department is closed for the weekend of July 15-17. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
No ambulance available as Ashcroft resident goes into cardiac arrest