The Fraser River near Chilliwack, B.C. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press)

2022 one of the deadliest drowning years in B.C. history

The report shows that 86 people died last year with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks

A BC Coroners report shows that 2022 was the second deadliest year over the past decade for drowning deaths.

The report states that 86 people died last year, with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks, followed by lakes and ponds.

The Fraser River had the most deaths at 53, followed by the Thompson River (9) and the Columbia River (8).

Okanagan Lake was the deadliest lake in the province for drownings at 30, followed by Harrison Lake (12) and Shuswap Lake (9).

Of all the deaths over the past 10 years, 78 per cent were male, with those aged 19-29 accounting for 21 per cent of drownings, followed by 50–59-year-olds at 17 per cent.

The most common activities associated with drownings were boating, swimming, and falling into water, with the summer months (June-August) seeing the most fatalities.

Alcohol and drugs were found to be a contributing factor in 38 per cent of deaths, although the report states that there may have been more than one contributing factor.

The deadliest year over the past decade was 2020 with 87 drownings.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesDeathlakesOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abandoned dogs with porcupine quills in their faces left outside BC SPCA centre
Next story
Weather helping slow Quesnel fires

Just Posted

The Greer Creek Falls Recreation Site is a backcountry favourite in the central interior, south of Vanderhoof - just one of many valued wilderness sites caught up in the current network of forest fires. (Donald Weaver photo)
Weather helping slow Quesnel fires

Wildfire destruction in 2023 has destroyed more land than any other season on record in British Columbia. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

BC Wildfire Service crews continue to attack the Young Creek wildfire near Bella Coola as seen here July 17. (BCWS photo)
Pilot car-led traffic resumes on Bella Coola Hill Tuesday, July 18

Two houses on Western Avenue in North Ashcroft were destroyed in a fast-moving fire that broke out at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. (Photo credit: Kamscan)
No one injured as fire destroys two homes in North Ashcroft