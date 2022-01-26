Seven-year-old Mabel Limdao is held by her father William as Dr. Kevin Evelyn gives her a COVID-19 vaccine at family clinic in Toronto, Jan. 13 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Seven-year-old Mabel Limdao is held by her father William as Dr. Kevin Evelyn gives her a COVID-19 vaccine at family clinic in Toronto, Jan. 13 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

21 more deaths, 2,086 more COVID-19 cases in B.C. Wednesday

Outbreaks at Vic General Hospital, four more care homes

B.C. public health teams reported 21 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 2,086 new confirmed infections and five outbreaks in the health care system.

Of the more than 30,000 active cases in the province, 949 people with active coronavirus infections are in hospital as of Jan. 26, down from 985 over the past 24 hours. Of those 136 are in intensive care, down from 144 on Tuesday. Of the deaths, 10 were reported in Fraser Health, six in Vancouver Coastal and five on Vancouver Island.

There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at Cascade Lodge, Mountain View Manor, Queen’s Park Care Centre, Royal City Manor (Fraser Health) and Victoria General Hospital (Island Health). The outbreaks at MSA Manor, Evergreen Baptist Care Society, New Vista Care Centre (Fraser Health), Brocklehurst Gemstone (Interior Health), Sidney All Care, Luther Court and Sidney Care Home (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 61 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Boosters work against Omicron, kids’ 2nd doses urged

RELATED: Infection rates peaking in some provinces, others surge

New and active cases by region for Jan. 26:

• 780 new cases in Fraser Health, 12,776 active

• 464 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 6,873 active

• 455 new cases in Interior Health, 7,434 active

• 168 new cases in Northern Health, 1,186 active

• 219 new cases in Island Health, 1,781 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
‘It’s solvable’: Banff RCMP hoping to identify man’s remains recovered decades ago
Next story
Valuable bronze memorial plates stolen from Kelowna cemetery

Just Posted

The teams for the First Responders Charity Hockey Match on Jan. 22 gather at centre ice after the game. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Charity hockey match raises thousands for Lytton fire department

School District No. 74 is warning of the possibility of ‘functional closures’ of district schools due to the spread of the Omicron variant. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
School District No. 74 now dealing with functional closures

Mona D’Amours took this shot of smoke from the Tremont Creek wildfire visible near her house at Barnes Lake, July 2021.
Fraser-Nicola MLA sees lack of trust from public on firefighting

‘Ashcroft Brownies Donate $50.00 To Hospital’ (Jan. 27, 1972): ‘Left to right are Lori Namith, Lisa Hill, Debbie LeBlanc, and Lorraine Cummings, who are presenting a $50.00 bill to Matron Mrs. Stan Bennewith. 1st and 2nd Ashcroft Brownie Packs raised the money fro their fish pond stall in the 1971 Fall Bazaar. The money will go towards the purchase of table and chairs for the children’s ward of the new Lady Minto Hospital. Congratulations Brownies!’ (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)
In 1897, lack of fire protection in Ashcroft causes concern