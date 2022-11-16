An L.A. county sheriff. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

22 LA County sheriff’s recruits hit by vehicle during run

Five people critically injured

A car struck 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday and five were critically injured, authorities said.

A total of 23 people were injured, including the driver, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Sheila Kelliher.

In addition to the five who were critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries. The driver was among those with minor injuries, she said.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier, where the department’s STAR Explorer Training Academy is located.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances, a vehicle on a sidewalk as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

A Sheriff’s Department statement said a recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 a.m. during a training run.

“We do not have a cause,” Kelliher said. “We do not have any other information on how the driver lost control, so at this time that is the basic information that we can share with you.”

The Associated Press

car crashLos Angeles

