272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

B.C. public health authorities have reported an additional 272 cases of COVID-19, with one death and three new outbreaks in the health care system.

There has been a community outbreak declared at Suncor’s Firebag oil sands project, 120 km northeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the second time an Alberta oil industry facility has dealt with coronavirus as workers travel in and out to B.C. and other locations.

Of the 272 new cases, 183 are in the Fraser Health region, 76 in Vancouver Coastal, seven in Interior Health, six in Northern Health and no new cases on Vancouver Island.

COVID-19 outbreak protocols are now in place at Hawthorne Seniors Care Community in Port Coquitlam, CareLife Fleetwood in Surrey and a ward at Queen’s Park Hospital in New Westminster. Outbreaks at Fort Langley Seniors Community, Sunset Manor in Chilliwack and Good Samaritan Victoria Heights in New Westminster have been declared over.

With infection running at high levels in the Fraser Health region particularly, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry renewed her advice Oct. 30 that Halloween parties and other gatherings are to be avoided.

“As we all enjoy Halloween tomorrow, make it about the treats and not the tricks,” Henry said. “Respect homes that are choosing not to participate this year and give everyone the space to stay safe, both indoors and outdoors. There are many ways to make fun memories this fall. This weekend is a great opportunity to be outside, enjoying the fall foliage and Halloween decorations. Guidelines on how to celebrate safely are available on the BCCDC website.”

BC legislature

7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

Most Read