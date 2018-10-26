Canada Post workers picket after going on strike in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday, October 22, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

3,400 Metro Vancouver postal workers go on strike

Rotating strikes hit the region as Canada Post and Canadian Union of Postal Workers continue talks

Close to 3,400 postal workers in parts of Metro Vancouver plan to walk off the job at 9 a.m. Friday as rotating strikes continue across the country.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in Vancouver were set to join their counterparts in Niagara Falls, Ont., Sudbury, Ont., and Fundy, N.B., on the fifth day of rotating job action.

In Metro Vancouver, workers will be joining the picket lines in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond.

“While we continue to strike, it doesn’t mean we aren’t still negotiating,” Mike Palecek, the union’s national president, said in a news release. “We have never left the bargaining table, and we will continue to negotiate with Canada Post until our major issues – health and safety, equality for all workers, and full-time jobs– are addressed.”

READ MORE: Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Friday’s strike means mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in the region, according to Canada Post.

This is the second strike by postal workers to hit B.C. Workers in Victoria walked off the job on Monday.

The federal government named Morton Mitchnick as special mediator earlier this week.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man detained in U.S. mail-bomb investigation
Next story
Industry advised before 2-day B.C. fishery led to snagged nets: manager

Just Posted

UPDATED: Highway 97 re-opened following vehicle incident between Chasm and Clinton

The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions

Cache Creek elects new mayor for first time in 28 years

Newcomer Santo Talarico becomes Cache Creek mayor

Barbara Roden first woman elected as mayor in Ashcroft

Honoured by voters’ trust and looking forward to taking Village to next level

Ashcroft councillors-elect excited about being elected

Council newcomers bring different skill sets and some bright new ideas

Susan Swan wins Clinton mayor race by one vote

Incumbent councillor defeats former mayor and two other contenders.

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion

Most Read