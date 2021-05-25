35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

Interior Health (IH) recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (May 25).

The health authority also recorded two new deaths at Kelowna’s Spring Valley, a long-term care facility currently experiencing an outbreak. IH said there are 48 cases at the facility: 36 are residents, 12 are staff. There are now 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Overall, there are now 12,121 cases since the pandemic began, with 490 active cases. There are eight people in intensive care, with 16 individuals hospitalized due to the virus.

Provincial health officials announced infection rates are dropping throughout B.C., recording 289 cases on Tuesday.

The province’s daily case count has been dropping since Friday (May 21), as vaccinations continue.

The province’s new four-step restart plan was also unveiled earlier on Tuesday, starting with the return of indoor dining, as well as light group fitness activities after the six-week “circuit breaker” order to stop the high infection rates in March and April.

