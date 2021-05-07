38 new COVID-19 cases, more than 335k vaccines administered in Interior Health

Interior Health also to start targeted vaccinations in high transmission neighbourhoods

The Interior Health (IH) region recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday (May 7).

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 11,287, with 135 deaths.

Currently, there are 24 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, with 13 in intensive care. Overall, there are 529 active cases in the region.

IH also announced on Friday that more than 335,000 vaccines have been administered throughout the Interior.

“Across Interior Health, hundreds of people attending their appointments at immunization clinics every day and emerging with a dose of vaccine that will protect them from serious illness or death by COVID-19,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

“It’s uplifting to see the excitement of newly vaccinated people.”

IH and the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) have been collaborating on administering the doses throughout the Interior. Together, the two health authorities have administered 320,237 first doses and 16,583 second doses for a total of 336,820 vaccines.

Brown said she is encouraging those who are eligible to register for their vaccine as soon as possible.

“Every person who gets immunized brings us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”

IH provided the following update on current outbreaks:

Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 28 cases: 26 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 33 cases: 23 residents, 10 staff/other, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

Provincial health officials announced 722 new cases throughout B.C. on Friday, with 445 people in hospital. A total of 157 individuals are in intensive care.

There have also been seven new deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours in the province.

