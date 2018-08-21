(Natural Resources Canada)

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

A small earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Tuesday morning.

The 4.6 magnitude quake was first detected by Earthquakes Canada just after 6 a.m. and believed to be 4.0 quake, but was later upgraded.

It occurred roughly 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy, at a depth of around 10 km.

There are no reports of damage and there is no tsunami expected either.

Earlier this year a series of small earthquakes struck southern Vancouver Island, but experts say those were not an indication that the ‘Big One’ could happen any time soon.

READ MORE: Series of earthquakes in B.C. no cause for concern

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Quesnel RCMP seize gun, drugs after stopping man cycling without a helmet
Next story
Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Just Posted

RCMP and CVSE went ‘above and beyond’ to rescue people stranded by mudslides

Eighteen people were rescued safely after mudslides hit Highway 99.

Two dozen people evacuated from homes following mudslides

Evacuees cannot return home until a geotech analysis is reviewed.

Cache Creek landfill extension delayed until summer 2019

Recent rainfall events have caused problems at the existing landfill site.

When it comes to proportional representation, MLA says that every vote counts now

Part two of an interview with Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart.

Local News Briefs: Get your dancing shoes on for a new season from Krush Dance Company

Plus a free bookkeeping workshop, Music and Magic in the Park, a Kids’ Arts Festival, and more.

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

PHOTOS: Prickly porcupine rescued after hitchhiking down Coquihalla Highway

BC Conservation Officer Service members were able to grab the porcupine and move it to safety

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Appeals court dismissed Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago

Mission RCMP are continuing to search for escaped inmate John Norman MacKenzie

Smoky skies trap B.C. man inside for days

Air quality warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport

Grab a board, catch a wave and find yourself, ‘sittin’ on top of the world’

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death, other charges

REVIEW: MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flat and some of the winners turned heads

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

Most Read