A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits close to Tofino, felt as far as Courtenay

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck roughly 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino on Friday night (Nov. 25), being felt across the island, including in the Comox Valley.

According to Earthquake Canada, the quake happened at 7:50 p.m.

There was no tsunami warning detected.

Many took to social media to share the feeling of rumbles, including MLA Josie Osborne.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Holocaust survivor’s recipe for orange cake in high demand in Chilliwack and beyond

Just Posted

Ronald Karlson was arrested on the morning of Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)
Long list of past offences for man arrested in standoff in Merritt

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. Nov. 23. (Contributed)
Emergency crews battle house fire after days of chaos in Merritt

Cache Creek resident David Dubois, who is in Qatar for the World Cup, with some of the local wildlife. (Photo credit: David Dubois)
Game on! Cache Creek resident soaks up World Cup experience in Qatar

Barbara Roden, left, and Robin Smith were elected as the chair and vice-chair of the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Nov. 17. (TNRD photo)
TNRD makes history by electing female chair and vice-chair