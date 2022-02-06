Queen of Surrey. (BC Ferries)

Queen of Surrey. (BC Ferries)

4 Sunshine Coast BC Ferries sailings cancelled, replaced by water taxi due to ‘crewing issue’

Queen of Surrey will miss four sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay

Four Sunday (Feb. 6) sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled, BC Ferries said in a travel advisory.

The Queen of Surrey will no longer be completing the 10:50 a.m. sailing departing Langdale, the 11:55 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay, 1:05 p.m departing Langdale, 2:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay.

BC Ferries said that water taxi for foot passengers will begin service at 11 a.m. departing from Langdale. The water taxi will then follow the standard schedule.

Customers booked onto the cancelled sailings will be contacted and their fares refunded. Travel will go on a standby basis.

READ MORE: Passengers should check for ferry cancellations due to staffing issues: BC Ferries

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesFerry

Previous story
Workplace vaccine mandates being upheld as challenges largely tossed out, experts say

Just Posted

Vernon freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of the first of her three scheduled events, Monday, Feb. 7, at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to an injury. (CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
Injury setback at Olympics for Okanagan freestyle skier

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
MP Caputo looking forward to new Conservative leadership

Coquihalla Summit. (DriveBC)
20 cm of snow expected to fall on Coquihalla

Members of the Ashcroft and District Rodeo association present a cheque for $5,000 to the Ash-Creek TV Society, Jan. 23, 2021. (from l) Terry Philpott (RA vice-president), Ash-Creek TV Society president Heidi Roy, RA president Al Midgley, and RA member Heather Philpott. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rodeo Association rides to the rescue of local radio station