43 years ago, Canadian hero Terry Fox began his cross-country Marathon of Hope

Runner Terry Fox continues his Marathon of Hope run across Canada, 1980. (CP) Runner Terry Fox continues his Marathon of Hope run across Canada, Sept. 1980. (CP PHOTO/ files) Runner Terry Fox listens to the Govenor General speak along side his parents after he was awarded the Order of Canada in a special ceremony in Port Coquitlam Friday, Sept. 19, 1980. (CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody) Terry Fox, the gutsy one legged runner who captured the hearts of Canadians by running across country to raise money for cancer research, smiles while watching the nationally televised telethon Sept. 9, 1980 to raise money in his honor. Fox was forced to quit his marathon last week after cancer was found in his lungs. (CP PHOTO/ Andy Clark) Terry Fox, the one-legged runner from Port Coquitlam, B.C. whose cross-country marathon to raise funds for cancer research gained him the respect of Canadians, watches the nationally televised telethon in his honor from his hospital bed on September 7, 1980. Terry was forced to cut his marathon short last week after cancer was found in his lungs. (CP PHOTO/Andy Clark) Betty Fox, mother of Terry Fox, is flanked by Rick Hansen (left) and Prime Minister Paul Martin (right) as they take part in the 25th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run in Port Coquitlam, B.C. Sunday September 18, 2005. Sheila Martin (left to right), B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell and Rolly Fox are in the second row. (CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody) Pallbearers carry the casket oof Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox out of the church here July 2, 1981 after his funeral. Fox, who raised over $24 million for cancer research in his attempted run across Canada, succumbed to cancer in a Port Coquitlam B.C. hospital. (CP PHOTO/ Julien LeBourdais) Steve Fonyo pauses before laying a holly wreath on the monument of Terry Fox in Thunder Bay, Ont. on December 1, 1984. The Canadian Press/Mike Blake Rolly Fox, father of Terry Fox, centre, and British Columbia then-premier Christy Clark unveil a series of statues at the newly refurbished Terry Fox Plaza in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Sept. 16, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Fourteen year-old Megan Allard stretches next to a sign bearing Terry Fox’s photo prior to the 20th annual Terry Fox Run in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept 17, 2000.(CP PHOTO/Jonathan Hayward) A spectator looks on as the newly-refurbished Terry Fox Plaza is unveiled in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Sept. 16, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Fred (right) and Darrell Fox (second from right) rubs his dad Rolly’s (centre) newly shaved head while their sister Judi (left) and mother Betty pose for a family photo after the Terry Fox Family Head Shave in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 5, 2007. The Fox family took part in the premiere event of the Terry Fox at Work Day fundraising initiative for cancer research. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam) CANADA Workers shovel snow around the statue of Terry Fox below Parliament Hill, Monday, December 3, 2007. A snowstorm that hit the Ottawa area and dropped about 20cm early Monday with 20cm expected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand Betty and Rolly Fox, the parents of Terry Fox, stand as they are acknowledged by the House of Commons during Question Period, on Parliament Hill, Tuesday October 19, 2010.Terry Fox’s father has been diagnosed with lung cancer.The family announced on the Terry Fox Foundation website that Rolland Fox, known as Rolly, has recently been diagnosed with the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

If you were to write a note to Terry Fox, what would it say?

That’s the question being raised by the late Canadian icon’s family as part of their foundation’s latest campaign, commemorating the 43-year anniversary of his Marathon of Hope.

On April 12, 1980, the high school student from Coquitlam dipped his prosthetic leg in the Atlantic Ocean near St. John’s, N.L., beginning a cross-country run that moved the nation as he spread awareness and raised funds for cancer research.

Although he was forced to abandon his journey at Thunder Bay, Ont., because of pneumonia linked to his cancer, his movement would transcend over many decades, including through annual Terry Fox runs and collaborations with Adidas and more recently Ryan Reynolds.

“Since the Marathon of Hope, it has been incredible to see how Terry has remained a source of inspiration for millions of Canadians and people around the world, many of whom have continued to send in messages sharing their own personal connection,” Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Every dollar raised by those that join or support the Terry Fox Run will help fund cancer research. It fills our family with joy to see how Terry’s legacy continues to inspire future generations to participate and help realize his dream of a world without cancer.”

This shirt I helped design for @TerryFoxCanada isn’t just a shirt. It’s helping countless cancer patients and raising an incredible amount of money. I’ve been inspired by the courage of Terry Fox since 2nd grade. He was the ultimate 🇨🇦 superhero. Get yours below ⬇️ https://t.co/CEWzFUNbeY — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2023

The Terry Fox Foundation is asking for people around the world to share how Terry’s remarkable story continues to inspire them and submit these messages for a chance to be featured in this year’s campaign.

A custom-made commemorative #DearTerry poster designed by famed artist Mutant 101 will be released on Sept. 17, when annual Terry Fox runs are scheduled across the country.

Messages can be shared on social media using the #DearTerry tag, while drawings, paintings and letters can be sent directly to the foundation’s office at 159–8960 University High Street in Burnaby.

