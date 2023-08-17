Wildfire burning above West Kelowna puts 4,800 residents on evacuation alert

Residents have been on alert since just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 16

The McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna has been burning since Tuesday, Aug. 15. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

Thursday’s weather forecast isn’t favourable to the McDougall Creek wildfire, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Despite Environment Canada’s heat warning in effect and the forecast stating it could reach 36 C with a humidex of 38 C, BC Wildfire Services is preparing for a cold front moving into the province today that could increase some problems.

While the cold front could add stability, it also brings stronger wind gusts and the potential of lightning. The winds could cause rapid growth and increased fire activity to active wildfires.

Visibilty has been an issue for fire crews as they battle the blaze because of the heavy smoke around the Okanagan.

The McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna remains at 64 hectares as of Thursday morning, Aug. 17.

BC Wildfire Services last provided an update at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday night when the fire grew to 64 hectares and became a wildfire of note in the province. A wildfire of note means the blaze remains out of control, is visible and could pose a threat to public safety.

Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) put 4,800 properties in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, and a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area on an evacuation alert. This means people living in the area must be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice if the alert changes to an order. Residents should be prepared to be away from their properties for an extended period of time, pack the essentials (medicines, important documents, etc.) and should have arrangements in place for their pets.

The following areas are on evacuation alert:

Bartley Road



Bear Creek Provincial Park

Pine Point

Raymer Bay (including the regional park)

Rose Valley (including the regional park)

Sailview Bay

Shannon Woods

Smith Creek

Tallus Ridge

Traders Cove (including the regional park)

West Kelowna Estates

West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10

Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site

Upper Glen Canyon Regional Park from lower Glenrosa to Smith Creek

Residents can refer to the RDCO’s interactive map or visit their emergency website to see if they are under the alert or not.

Evacuation Alerts for up to 4,800 properties are in effect for portions of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. Residents should be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. Visit https://t.co/7ECUduQpIr pic.twitter.com/CgmgUUWSpU — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) August 17, 2023

The McDougall Creek wildfire was discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 15 just before 6 p.m. More tha. 20 firefighters, air crew, and support staff have been battling the blaze.

On Thursday in West Kelowna, it is forecasted to reach 36 C with 20 km/h winds and gusts up to 50 km/h.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. It is one of 14 wildfires of note and one of 372 active wildfires.

Black Press will be updating this story throughout the day.

