Cong Dinh, 32, is shown here on a mugshot at RCMP E-Division headquarters on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Dinh is wanted on charges of money laundering and drug trafficking. Authorities believe he is in Vietnam and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of a Burnaby man wanted in an international money laundering operation.

Cong Dinh, 32, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to money laundering and alleged drug smuggling, Chief Supt. Keith Finn told reporters at a press conference at the B.C. RCMP headquarters in Surrey on Tuesday.

Finn, who heads up the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime division, said the probe into Dinh began in 2009 with a joint investigation between the RCMP, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Those organizations believe Dinh is part of a “Vietnamese crime group that was allegedly involved in the laundering of approximately $7 million obtained from the trafficking of cocaine and ecstasy.”

Dinh is charged with five counts of money laundering and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime. An American man charged as a result of the same investigation pleaded guilty to money laundering and drug trafficking charges in California in 2013, Finn said.

Dinh has not been heard from or seen in years, but authorities believe he is hiding out in Vietnam after the warrant for his arrest was issued in 2013.

The crime group Dinh is a part of is believed to have trafficked cannabis and ecstasy south into the U.S. and cocaine north into Canada.

“This network included affiliations in California, Mexico, Australia, Vietnam and across Canada,” Finn said.

The Bolo Program’s Maxime Langlois warned Dinh that “someone in the Lower Mainland knows exactly where you are.” Langlois said with a $50,000 reward, which can be awarded anonymously, the “loyalty of [Dinh’s] friends and associates will be tested.”

The Bolo Program was formed by the Stephan Crétier Foundation, and offers rewards for Canada’s most wanted. Brandon Teixeira, wanted for a 2017 killing in Surrey, was caught through the Bolo Program, Finn noted.

READ MORE: Fugitive in South Surrey murder arrested in California

Dinh is described as five-foot-six, about 132 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, protruding ears and scar on his right eyebrow. His last known residence was in the 5600-block of Goring Street, Burnaby.

The $50,000 reward is being offered as a partnership between the RCMP, the Bolo Program and Metro Vancouver CrimeStoppers. The reward may be offered for information leading to Dinh’s arrest. The reward is available till June 3, 2020.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact the RCMP at 778-290-4435, or if they wish to remain anonymous, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at at www.solvecrime.ca.

CrimeStoppers may offer an additional $5,000 reward.

