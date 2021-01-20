$500,000 in bursaries going unclaimed from Interior Savings

With only weeks to go until the deadline, Interior Savings has only had 500 applications for its 1,000 bursaries of $1,000 each to qualifying students. (Photo credit: Soick photo)

Interior Savings is making one last push to try to give away more than half-a-million dollars in awards to graduating students.

Since launching the Million Dollar Bursary Program in 2013, Interior Savings has awarded more than $3.5 million to qualifying grade 12 students, with $32,000 having gone to students graduating from Ashcroft Secondary and, later, Desert Sands Community School.

This year they are once again offering 1,000 awards of $1,000 each, but with less than six weeks to go until the deadline they have only received about 500 applications.

With no lengthy essays, references, or high academic grades needed, it’s easy for students to apply for the bursary. To qualify, applicants simply need to be 17 to 24 years old, use their Interior Savings account regularly, and provide proof of enrollment and tuition payment to a designated post-secondary institution.

Applicants need to be a member of Interior Savings Credit Union in order to qualify, but it’s not too late to join in order to take advantage of this year’s awards.

“There’s still time for students to become an Interior Savings member to qualify for a bursary and take advantage of the benefits membership offers, including one-on-one financial coaching, a share of our profits, and a free account for youth,” says Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway.

The deadline to become a member and apply for this year’s bursary is Feb. 28, 2021. Visit www.milliondollarbursary.com for more information or to apply. For those who do not meet the requirements of this program, the Credit Union also supports Credit Union Foundation of BC awards and numerous Lifelong Learner bursaries.



