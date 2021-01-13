55+ BC Games will not take place in 2021 due to COVID concerns

The Games, to have been held in Victoria, have been moved to 2022 for the safety of participants

(from l) Dwight Hodder, Barb Hodder, Paul Quesnel, and Jim Gyoba were four of seven local residents who took part in the 55+ BC Games in 2018. The Games were postponed in 2020, and have been postponed again for 2021. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)

The BC Seniors Games Society (BCSGS), in consultation with the 2021 Greater Victoria Host Society, has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 55+ BC Games.

The Games were to run Sept. 14 to 18, 2021. However, because of the ongoing public health concerns due to the pandemic, the Games will be postponed until the fall of 2022. The city of Abbotsford has also officially requested that the 2022 Games they were awarded in October of 2018 be moved to 2023.

The City of Kamloops had been awarded the Games for 2020, but those Games were cancelled last summer. There is no word as to whether or not the Games will return to Kamloops in the near future.

The 55+ BC Games are presented on an annual basis in different host cities by the BCSGS. The Games are an important part of the BC sport system and are the largest annual multi-sport gathering event in the province. They offer the opportunity to celebrate sport and active living with other participants from across the province and experience the hospitality of the host city.

Each year the Games attract approximately 3,600 participants and require approximately 1,500 volunteers to stage and deliver. Moving the 55+ BC Games a full year ahead provides for the opportunity to deliver safe events that meet the required health and safety protocols as established by viaSport as well as the Provincial Health Authority. More importantly, it means that participants, families, and volunteers who come to Greater Victoria and Abbotsford can expect to not only have a great competition but also experience all the host communities can offer in terms of music, food, arts, and culture without restrictions.

No concrete decisions have been made on the dates of the 2022 Games, but both the Greater Victoria Host Society and the BCSGS agree that the Games will be hosted in the fall of 2022. Tentative dates include Sept. 13 to 17, 2022.

Dates for the Abbotsford Games in 2023 have yet to be announced.

All three organizations will continue to monitor developments relating to the pandemic and to safeguard the health of all participants. BCSGS will continue to update all stakeholders on the 55+ BC Games postponements as they become available.



