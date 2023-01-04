BCLC logo

BCLC logo

$58.4 million won by northern B.C. lottery players in 2022

There were 10 grand prize-winning tickets sold, valued at $500,000 or more in the region

Northern B.C. lottery players took home $58.4 million in total prizes last year.

The BCLC said 9.3 million winning tickets sold were in the region with 10 grand prize-winning tickets sold, valued at $500,000 or more.

The largest prizes in Northern B.C. for 2022 were two $2-million prizes won from BC/49.

Both those tickects were purchased in May.

The first on May 14 in Prince George to Colin Turick and the other on May 21 in Nechako Lakes to Margaret Gooding.

Gooding, who goes by her middle name, Adele, made a pitstop at Sne Cal Yegh Gas Bar in Burns Lake to fill up when she purchased the winning ticket.

In total, across the province more than $802 million was paid to British Columbians.

In 2021/22, BCLC delivered $1.3 billion in net income to the Province of B.C.

READ MORE: Houston woman wins $500,000 in January lottery

READ MORE: Smithers Christmas Bird Count yields good results despite unfavourable conditions

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. boosts funding for Human Rights Tribunal to help tackle increased caseload
Next story
Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie

Just Posted

Ebus will be taking over the route through Williams Lake to run an inter-city service between Prince George and Kamloops. (Contributed)
Inter-city bus route Kamloops to Prince George to be taken over by Ebus

RCMP badge (file photo)
UPDATED: Suspect arrested after lengthy standoff with Quesnel RCMP

A 74-year-old man was seriously injured while trying to control traffic Friday evening, Dec. 30 when motorists were attempting to pull someone out of the ditch. (Baldev Singh photo)
Good Samaritan seriously injured helping highway motorist between Williams Lake, Quesnel

A log truck catches fire Monday, Jan. 2 on Highway 97. (Maigan Rochon photo)
Loaded logging truck catches fire on Highway 97 between McLeese Lake and Quesnel