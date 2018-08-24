58 active wildfires, 6 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 24

The latest information about wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre

There are 58 active wildfires and six wildfires-of-note in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Friday, Aug. 24.

Three fires were called out yesterday and no new fires have been discovered, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire danger rating is extreme with pockets of high west of the Fraser River, whereas the rating is high with pockets of moderate east of the Fraser River.

BC Wildfire Service is expecting patchy cloud and extensive smoke today and said we are in a cooler trough pattern. Saturday and Sunday has prospects of showers and winds between 10 and 15 km/h, gusting to 25 km/h.

Wildfires of Note

Blackwater River

Mayfield Lake

Narcosli Creek

North Baezaeko

Shag Creek

Wild Goose Lake

Summary of wildfires by zone

Quesnel Fire Zone

Ten active wildfires are burning in this zone. One is being held, two are under control and seven fires are out of control.

1. The Yuzkli Lake fire is south of Big Valley Creek and estimated at 100 hectares. Ground personnel and heavy equipment will continue to build guard in areas that are accessible.

2. The fire west of Mustang Lakes is estimated at 123.5 hectares. There are eight ground personnel on site. Ground crews will continue to patrol and mop-up where necessary.

Williams Lake Zone

Six active wildfires are burning in this zone. There are two fires being held and four fires under control.

1. The Mayfield Lake Fire is estimated at 300 hectares (see Wildfires of Note section above).

Horsefly zone

Twenty-one active wildfires are fires burning in this zone. Seven are being held, four are under control and ten are out of control.

1. The Quartz Mountain fire is mapped at 522 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

2. The Boulderly Creek fire, located on the east arm of Quesnel Lake, is mapped at 233 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

3. The fire west of Warttig Lake is estimated at 50 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

4. The wildfire East of Mitchell Lake is estimated at 5.5 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

5. The Roaring River Valley fire is estimated at 1,000 hectares. This fire is located in the high alpine and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

100 Mile zone

Foruteen active fires are burning in this zone. One is being held, three are under control and ten are out of control.

1. The fire southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 596 hectares. This fire is a Modified Response fire and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

2. The Hendrix Ridge fire is estimated at 110 hectares. Ground crews will continue to patrol the perimeter of the fire to ensure that there are no hot spots outside of the guard.

3. The fire three kilometres west of McNeil Lake is estimated at 216 hectares. This fire is a Modified Response fire and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

4. The fire 16 kilometres north of Canim Lake is estimated at 407 hectares. This fire is a Modified Response fire and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

5. Fire 1.5 kilometres northeast of McNeil Lake is mapped at 45 hectares. The fire demonstrated minimal fire behaviour yesterday. This fire is a Modified Response fire and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

6. The fire near Jonah Lake is mapped at 92 hectares. This fire is a Modified Response fire and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

7. The fire located near Gotchen Lake in the Deception Creek area is estimated at 65 hectares. Structural protection is in place and BC Wildfire Service continues to monitor this fire.

8. The located north of Lang Lake is estimated at 497 hectares. There are 18 personnel and heavy equipment on site. Ground crews will focus on establishing a hose lay on the southeast side of the fire.

Chilcotin zone

Seven active wildfires are burning in this zone. Four are out of control and three are under control.

1. The Bald Face fire is estimated at 10,687 hectares. This fire is burning in high elevation and has experienced increased activity and growth due to winds. BC Wildfire Service is currently assessing the fire to develop a strategy.

2. The Wilderness Lake fire is burning in high elevation and was last mapped at 411 hectares. This fire is now being jointly managed by the Tweedsmuir Complex (please see Wildfires of Note webpage for more information).

