Krystal Abotossaway, TD Bank Group’s senior manager of diversity and inclusion, poses for a photograph in Toronto’s financial district on Monday, February 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Krystal Abotossaway, TD Bank Group’s senior manager of diversity and inclusion, poses for a photograph in Toronto’s financial district on Monday, February 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

60% of Indigenous workers feel emotionally unsafe on the job: Catalyst survey

Only four in 10 Indigenous workers feel safe enough in the workplace to make mistakes

A new report shows about 52 per cent of Indigenous people prepare themselves to regularly face racial biases while on the job and about 60 per cent report feeling emotionally unsafe at work.

The study from equity organization Catalyst Canada surveyed 86 Indigenous workers in Canada in positions as senior as the C-Suite and as junior as non-management roles.

It found the majority experience an “emotional tax,” a feeling of being different from peers at work because of gender, race or ethnicity, which can affect a person’s well-being and ability to thrive.

Catalyst says 67 per cent of the women and 38 per cent of men it surveyed reported that they feel the need to be “on guard” at work because their odds of facing biases or discrimination are high.

The survey says only four in 10 Indigenous workers feel safe enough in the workplace to make mistakes and take risks without being penalized.

Indigenous Peoples comprise 4.9 per cent of the total Canadian population, but Catalyst says the survey results indicate more needs to be done to help them feel safe at work.

ALSO READ: CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PBO says taxing services like Netflix could yield feds $1.3 billion
Next story
Threat from variants means provinces must be ready to lock down again quickly: Tam

Just Posted

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

A section of Cornwall Road in Ashcroft from the junction with Highway 97C was closed on the morning of Feb. 8 due to a police incident involving a man with a handgun. (Photo credit: Google Maps)
One man in custody after handgun incident on Ashcroft Reserve

Police say Desert Sands School was never under lockdown, although school bus service was affected

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Sauyer Bell sits on mom Shae’s lap while having pancakes with her and his two-year-old brother Graeson at IHOP in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This photo was taken when Sauyer, who is a BC Children’s Hospital patient, was the face on the poster for IHOP’s National Pancake Day fundraiser for the hospital last year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing B.C. mom

Fundraiser to help with case of missing 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell

Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)
Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gathering cards, New Westminster police say

Man was wearing a ‘Flash’ mask

Health Minister Adrian Dix at a news conference in the rotunda at legislature in Victoria on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The head of a health authority in British Columbia has stepped down following allegations related to misspending on various items including $7 million for respirators that didn’t meet provincial standards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
CEO of B.C. health authority leaves organization after report into alleged misspending

Some of the respirators were deemed ‘counterfeit’

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Most Read