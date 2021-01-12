FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Authorities are reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, in the past 24 hours.

According to new information released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, this brings the total case count in the region to 4,771 since testing began. Of these, 895 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospitalized, and nine are in critical care. Of the total cases, 3,830 have recovered.

According to Interior Health (IH), there are no new deaths to report.

The health authority provided an update on outbreaks:

  • Canim Lake has 45 cases linked to the outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 22 cases: 17 residents and five staff.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 16 cases: 11 residents and five staff
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 36 cases: 25 residents and 11 staff
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 43 cases: 32 residents and 11 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 43 cases: 37 residents and six staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 78 cases: 55 residents and 23 staff, with 15 deaths connected to this outbreak. **the additional resident case is a data correction from a previous positive case
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Earlier today, IH announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 at Big White Mountain. Across the province, 446 new cases, and nine more deaths, were reported today.

READ MORE: 19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

READ MORE: B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Just Posted

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region

Ashcroft HUB offers everything from recreation programs to theatre at the former Ashcroft elementary. (Photo credit: Jessica Clement)
Communication consultation to start on Ashcroft school disposal

SD74 trustees agreed to start the process, despite requests from Ashcroft HUB Society to delay it.

file photo
Ashcroft/Cache Creek residents wanted for mental health survey

Survey will look at the impacts of climate change events like fires and floods, as well as COVID-19

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Most Read