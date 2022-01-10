One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

7 puppies found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Vancouver trailer

1 puppy will need repeat bloodwork, BC SPCA says

The BC SPCA is asking the public for financial aid as it seeks to take care of seven puppies who were found living in “deplorable” conditions.

“The puppies were discovered in a trailer running loose with no visible food or water,” said Jodi Dunlop, manager at the BC SPCA Vancouver. “When they arrived they were lethargic and clearly had been living in an unsanitary home.”

All seven puppies have received veterinary care and were found to be underweight and had parasites. Two of the puppies required emergency medical care because they were dehydrated, not eating and anemic.

Those two puppies had an ultrasound and bloodwork done and received 48 hours of IV fluids. One of them will need repeat bloodwork while all seven puppies need vaccines, deworming and spaying or neutering.

“These little pups are adorable,” Dunlop said. “Once they are all feeling better they are going to make great family members.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAPetsSPCA

Previous story
BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes
Next story
Hiker rescues dog from jaws of a wolf in attack on southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

While Emil Anderson Maintenance crews have been working to keep Highway 1 clear of snow, another ‘atmospheric river’ event has them anticipating an avalanche past Yale. The road has been closed as a precaution. (Emil Anderson Maintenance photo)
Motorists warned to avoid Highway 1 past Yale as avalanche threat looms

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed for entire weekend of Jan. 7

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

Tips given to Northern BC Crime Stoppers led to nine arrests in 2021. (Pixabay image)
Northern BC Crime Stoppers tips led to $15,000 in drug and cash seizures last year