People walk past patrons inside a restaurant and on an outdoor patio at English Bay, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People walk past patrons inside a restaurant and on an outdoor patio at English Bay, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

717 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as Delta strain continues to spread

Of the new cases, 376 are within the Interior Health region

B.C. officials say 717 more people have caught COVID-19, with case counts continuing to head in a concerning direction in the ongoing pandemic.

That brings the total number of active cases to 4,277, with 82 people in hospital and a further 39 in intensive care.

Since January 2020, there have been 155,079 test-positive cases in the province.

Of the new cases, 376 are within the Interior Health region, 140 within Fraser Health, 101 in Vancouver Coastal, 60 in Northern Health and 40 on Vancouver Island.

There have been no further deaths in the past 24 hours, keeping the province’s death toll to 1,779.

Meanwhile, 72 per cent of British Columbians older than 12 have been double-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Eighty-two per cent have received their first dose only.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Mandatory COVID vaccines for passengers on planes, trains and cruise ships in Canada
Next story
No Logan Lake evacuees have had to sleep in their vehicle: Chilliwack emergency co-ordinator

Just Posted

Jay Schell (left), Wendy Schell (right) and their daughter Karin leave the Chilliwack emergency operations centre on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. “The people here have been really, really friendly and very helpful,” Wendy said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No Logan Lake evacuees have had to sleep in their vehicle: Chilliwack emergency co-ordinator

NASA fire map showing the Tremont Creek wildfire as of Aug. 12. Logan Lake is circled at bottom. (Photo credit: NASA)
Logan Lake ordered to evacuate due to Tremont Creek wildfire

Smoke was thick in the air on Aug. 12, 2021 in downtown Chilliwack as winds shifted. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: Smoke and ozone levels lead to air quality advisory for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conspiracy theorists take over Interior Health COVID-19 town hall