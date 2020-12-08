. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

There are 74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Monday, for a total case count of 2,339.

Currently, 637 cases are active and in isolation.

According to the health authority, there are 17 people in the hospital with three in ICU.

The total number of deaths in the Interior Health region from COVID-19 remains at six.

In Oliver, Interior Health is reporting there are 27 residents and one staff member who have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the McKinney long-term care residence.

Interior Health is working with the staff and administration at McKinney to ensure residents’ care and staffing levels are maintained, and that families are kept apprised of the developing outbreak.

The outbreak at Mountainview Village in Kelowna has grown by two, for a total of seven. One resident died last week as a result of that outbreak.

There are currently three cases at Village by the Station in Penticton. However, the outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower construction site is now over.

Interior Health also provided an update on the Revelstoke cluster, where there is a total of 50 cases with one additional case since Dec. 4.

Of those cases, 14 are active and are self-isolating, while 36 others have recovered.

In B.C., 16 people have died due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the death toll provincewide to 543.

The province also recorded 566 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There are 9,315 active cases.

Officials said that 352 people are currently hospitalized, 74 of whom are in intensive care.

Coronavirus

