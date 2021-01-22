Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)

79 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Interior Health

Both of Friday’s deaths were both recorded at long-term care homes

Two more deaths and 79 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Interior Health region Friday.

The daily case count for Jan. 22 is down from Thursday’s 95 cases, and brings the total number of active cases in the region up to 1,098.

Of the two reported deaths, one took place at Sunnybank long-term care facility in Oliver and the other at Vernon’s Heritage Square assisted living facility.

“We are sad to report two additional deaths related to COVID-19 of people who lived in long-term care homes in our region,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO.

“On behalf of Interior Health, I offer our condolences to the families and caregivers. With news of the provincial mass vaccination plan shared today, we have hope and we can look forward to the fall. But in the meantime, right now, it’s more important than ever to continue following the precautions and use our layers of protection.”

A number of active outbreaks were updated Friday.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 24 cases: 17 residents and seven staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 35 cases: 26 residents and nine staff and three deaths.

· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 35 cases: 20 residents and 15 staff, with one death.

· Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 56 cases: 34 residents and 22 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff and eight deaths.

· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

Eleven new cases were reported at Big White Ski Resort, bringing the cluster’s cast count up to 214.

An outbreak at Teck mining operations in Elkford was declared over, while a new outbreak was announced at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

READ MORE: 31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

READ MORE: Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

