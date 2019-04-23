Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District firefighters rescued some ducklings and reunited them with their mother. (Facebook)

VIDEO: 8 ducklings rescued from drain at Florida golf course

The rescuers used a cellphone video of the mother duck quacking to lure the babies to the end of the drain

Florida firefighters used technology to rescue eight ducklings from a storm drain and return them to their concerned mother.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District posted on Facebook that the firefighters responded Monday morning to the Spanish Wells Golf and Country Club.

The rescuers had used a cellphone video of the mother duck quacking to lure the babies to the end of the drain.

The post says firefighters patiently and gently pulled the ducklings out of the drain one at a time and returned them to their frantic mother, who circled the firefighters. Firefighter Elliot Wilson leaned upside down in the drain for several minutes at a time to retrieve the baby ducks.

READ MORE: B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

READ MORE: A bus load of adoptable dogs is headed for the Okanagan

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

Just Posted

Cache Creek council votes to rejoin local transit system

Details need to be worked out, but hopes are that change can be expedited

Ashcroft residents get information at Community Forum

Water treatment plant, recycling, an Eco-Depot, the budget, and more among items addressed

Elizabeth May’s wedding will be a ‘low-carbon affair’ in Victoria on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

‘We’re ready to roll,’ Adventure Charters and Rentals receives final approval for new bus service

Vital new passenger service expected to start May 2

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

Fire forces 36 people at Vanderhoof care home to evacuate

No one was hurt after the fire at Stuart Nechako Manor

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

B.C. Interior yoga studio raises $2,500 for woman leaving abusive relationship

The 100 Mile House studio held a fundraiser yoga class and accepted donations from members to help the woman

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Most Read