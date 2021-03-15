A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Health officials identified another 80 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health (IH) over the weekend.

The new cases bring the total in the region to date to 7,857, of which 346 remain active. A total of 110 people have died due to complications stemming from the virus in the region.

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care.

At Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna, another 10 cases were identified over the weekend for a total of 23 cases (20 residents, three staff). IH states this is not a single-day spike, but rather an increase over time since the last report. IH began broad surveillance testing at the facility late last week on asymptomatic and residents with mild symptoms; those results began coming in late Friday. No new cases were identified after the surveillance testing.

“Finding additional cases is not unexpected as we are conducting surveillance testing of residents and staff as part of the outbreak measures to ensure we limit the spread of COVID-19,” said IH’s chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers.

“Vaccines remain an effective tool for fighting the pandemic and I encourage everyone to book an appointment when they are eligible.”

READ MORE: Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

READ MORE: Mayor thinks Kelowna will be travel ‘hot spot’ this summer amid pent up demand

IH offered the floowing update on outbreaks across the health authority:

  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has six cases: three patients and three staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences
Next story
NACI says AstraZeneca vaccine now recommended for use on seniors

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

File photo
Princeton man accidentally exposes himself to the wrong person

A woman called police to report a man ‘mooned’ her while she was walking with her one year old son

FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says

COVID rules of six per table still apply to restaurants, pubs, bars

Lehigh cement plant in Delta is one of the industries affected by B.C.’s carbon tax, giving a price advantage to U.S. and Asian producers. LNG plants add another major emitter. (Black Press files)
Tripling carbon tax will cost B.C. jobs, add to debt, study estimates

B.C. to match federal tax in 2022, then rise from $50 to $170

Britain’s Prince Charles, front from left, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, right, wait for the Queen to leave by car following the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on December 25, 2017. A new poll suggests just over half of Canadians believe the British monarchy is a relic that Canada should dump, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant
Over half Canadians say monarchy is obsolete after Harry and Meghan’s interview: poll

The poll also found that 59 per cent of respondents sympathize more with Harry and Meghan

(File photo)
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

BC Wildfire map for March 15.
11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

BC Wildfire Service says these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Most Read